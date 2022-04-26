Best prop bets to consider for Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Game 5

Game 5 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies is set to tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT. The Timberwolves tied up the series 2-2 Saturday night after defeating the Grizzlies 119-118 in Game 4. We will take a look at a couple of prop bets to keep an eye out for in Game 5, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Anthony Edwards and Desmond Bane 4+ threes made each (+200)

Both Edwards and Bane have been lighting it up from behind the arc in this series and will play a huge role in the outcome of tonight's Game 5. The 20-year-old Edwards is shooting 42.7 percent from three-point range through the first four games and has made at least four threes in each game.

As for Bane, he got off to a slow start in the series by shooting 4-of-12 from distance through two games. However, he’s turned it on in the last two games making a combined 15 three-pointers. At +200, this is almost a shoe-in to hit and something for the casual bettor to make some quick cash. You could also do a SGP with Bane to hit 4 and Edwards to hit 4 and get it at +225.

Jaren Jackson Jr. over 6.5 rebounds (+110)

For the Grizzlies to win tonight’s Game 5, they are going to need the JJJ from Games 1 and 2 to show up. The young power forward has struggled in the last two games only scoring 13 combined points. However, where he can help Memphis tonight is on the boards. Jackson Jr. is averaging six rebounds per game, which is close to his season average of 5.8. He has gone over 6.5 boards twice in this series and had six in Game 4. If he can stay out of foul trouble, Jackson Jr. should be able to hit this number.

