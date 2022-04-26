Best prop bets to consider for Pelicans vs. Suns Game 5

The New Orleans Pelicans will travel to Phoenix in hopes of stealing Game 5 from the Suns after dominating the No. 1 seed at home in Game 4. The Pels grabbed a 118-103 win at home over a Phoenix team trying to stay in playoff mode without their leading scorer Devin Booker (hamstring). Game 5 tips off at 10:00 p.m. ET tonight with the broadcast on TNT.

Let’s take a look at a couple of props from this game ahead of the action tonight, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jae Crowder over 10.5 points (-105)

Crowder put up 11 points in Game 4 in a matchup that saw the Suns on the back foot for essentially the entire game. With Booker still sidelined, Phoenix needs other players to step up and pick up the offensive slack, and Crowder has done just that through the last two games. His three-point shooting has been abysmal so far this series, shooting just 5.9 percent, going just 1-of-17 from downtown through the first four games.

With the Suns having a chance to regroup and play Game 5 in front of their home crowd, expect Crowder to go the other way and start sinking a few more of those tonight. He shot 34.8 percent from three-point range throughout the regular season, so his dry spell is sure to come to an end any day now especially after knocking one down at Smoothie King Center.

Chris Paul over 12.5 assists (-105)

CP3 averaged a league-best 10.8 assists per game throughout the regular season, which would usually make this prop an easy bet. Without Booker on the court, a lot of the scoring burden falls on Paul’s shoulders, so he’ll have to find a good balance between scoring and playmaking on the offensive end of the court. He did just that in Game 3, racking up 28 points and 14 assists in the win on the road, but he struggled in Game 4 with just four points and 11 assists.

Now that they’re heading back home to Footprint Center and can come out with a renewed energy in front of their home fans, expect Chris Paul to lead the team and put in a big performance. 12.5 assists seems easily doable for the 36-year-old veteran as they’ll come out looking for a big statement win to take the lead in the series.

