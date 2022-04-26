Pick on the Total for Royals-White Sox on Tuesday

After giving up 10 runs, seven of which were earned in his last start, the Chicago White Sox are giving Dallas Keuchel another start on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City Royals vs Chicago White Sox (-145, 9)

In 34 appearances since the start of the start of the 2021 season, Keuchel has a 5.63 ERA with 3.2 walks per nine innings and opponents are hitting .298 off of him.

The bullpen behind Keuchel has had its struggles as well with closer Liam Hendriks posting a 6.14 ERA with a pair of losses this season and is currently dealing with an injury while the bullpen as a whole has a 3.74 ERA, which is 18th in the league.

The Royals bullpen is 23rd in the league in bullpen ERA at 4.11 and will send second-year starter Daniel Lynch to the mound, who’s career ERA is 5.65 with 3.8 walks per nine innings. Opponents are also hitting .297 off of Lynch with Lynch also giving up 1.4 home runs per nine innings.

With the White Sox riding a seven game losing streak, allowing an average of 6.4 runs per game, Tuesday’s showdown in the Windy City figures to be a high scoring affair.

The Play: Royals vs White Sox Over 9

