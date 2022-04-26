What the 2021 NHL Playoffs bracket looks like as the regular season comes to an end

It’s almost time for the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs. The NHL has settled back down after COVID-19 resulted in a delayed started to the 2021 playoffs. We’ve seen a restructuring of the playoffs and teams are starting to settle into their final positions.

Last year’s playoffs saw the league realigned into four divisions because of a need for a Canada-only division due to COVID-19 quarantine issues. The playoffs featured the top four teams in each division facing off in intra-division play for the first two rounds of the playoffs.

That structure has been carried over this year, but with the addition of two wild card teams in each conference. The top three teams in each division make the playoffs and then the next two teams across the conference with the best records are the wild cards. The best division winner in the conference faces the No. 2 wild card team and the second best division winner faces the No. 1 wild card team. The No. 2 and No. 3 seed in each division face off in the first round.

The NHL playoffs get started on May 2, and the bracket is slowly coming into focus. The No. 1 seed in each conference is settled, but the matchups are still coming into focus. Here’s a look at the current standings and how the bracket is shaking out for the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

NHL playoff standings, bracket (as of April 26)

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

Florida Panthers — No. 1 seed vs. WC No. 2

Toronto Maple Leafs — No. 2 or No. 3 seed

Tampa Bay Lightning — No. 2, No. 3, or WC seed

Boston Bruins — No. 3 or WC seed

Metropolitan Division

Carolina Hurricanes — No. 1 or No. 2 seed

New York Rangers — No. 1 or No. 2 seed

Pittsburgh Penguins — No. 3 or WC seed

Washington Capitals — No. 3 or WC seed

Eastern Conference wild card standings (for 2 WC berths)

Tampa Bay Lightning: 106 points

Boston Bruins: 103 points

Pittsburgh Penguins (current WC 1): 101 points

Washington Capitals (current WC 2): 100 points

Western Conference

Central Division

No. 1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC No. 2

Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues — 2 vs. 3 seeding TBD

Nashville Predators — No better than WC seed

Dallas Stars — No better than WC seed

Pacific Division

Calgary Flames — No. 1 seed vs. WC No. 1

Edmonton Oilers — No. 2 or No. 3 seed

Los Angeles Kings — No. 2, No. 3, or WC seed

Vegas Golden Knights — No. 3 or WC seed

Vancouver Canucks — No better than WC seed

Western Conference wild card standings (for 2 WC berths)

Los Angeles Kings: 96 points

Nashville Predators: 94 points

Dallas Stars: 93 points

Vegas Golden Knights: 90 points

Vancouver Canucks: 87 points