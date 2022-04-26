Golden Knights vs. Stars: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch via live stream, picks & predictions

ESPN+ will host the live stream of Tuesday’s matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars with the puck set to drop at 8:37 p.m. ET. The game will take place at American Airlines Center in Dallas. AT&T Sportsnet-Rocky Mountain will have the Golden Knights local broadcast and Bally Sports Southwest will handle the Stars broadcast.

It’s now or never for Vegas (42-31-6), which has had every opportunity to pass Dallas and Nashville for a playoff spot but stumbled repeatedly against teams it should beat this time of year. The Golden Knights most recent offense was a blown third-period lead against San Jose and a 5-4 overtime loss. Vegas is three points behind Dallas for the second wild card in the Western Conference. Both teams have three games remaining. Vegas would hold the primary tiebreaker of wins in regulation (33-to-30) if there was a tie at the end of the season. Vegas is 5-3-2 in their past 10 games, but they’ve lost three of their last four.

Dallas (44-30-5) can clinch a playoff berth for itself while eliminating the Vancouver Canucks in one swoop with a win in regulation. If the Stars can win in regulation AND Nashville gets at least a point against the Calgary Flames, the final eight in Western Conference will be set. That being said I wouldn’t count on Dallas to do anything given how unimpressive the Stars have been down the stretch. They have lost three of four with the only win coming in a rally against the Seattle Kraken. Dallas is the only team sitting in a playoff spot that currently has a negative goal differential (minus-10). One the bright side, the Stars are very tough on home ice (25-10-3).

Golden Knights vs. Stars

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription; NHL Live (Canada)

Game odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, picks & predictions

Puck line: Golden Knights +1.5 (-260); Stars -1.5 (+210)

Total: Over 5.5 (-120), Under 5.5 (+100)

Moneyline odds: Golden Knights -110, Stars -110

Best bet: Under 5.5

This is going to be an old-fashioned dirty slog of a hockey game. Dallas doesn’t score much as it is and gives up very little on home ice. Knowing this Vegas isn’t going to take a ton of chances to generate offense early. I think both teams will be content with a scoreless game or a 1-1 game through the first 30 minutes. Vegas, however, really needs to win this game in regulation so expect the Golden Knight to amp up the pressure in the final period and get Dallas on its heels. Either way, I think a 3-1 or 3-2 final is the most likely result.

