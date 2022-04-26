Fantasy Golf Picks — 2022 Mexico Open DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and John Haslbauer discuss their favorite 2022 Mexico Open DraftKings picks along with their favorite values for the week. Mayo previews the course, debates the best roster construction for the week and explains which players are best suited for DFS guaranteed prize pool (GPP) tournaments.

2022 Mexico Open — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools

Get the Link to the RAKE FREE PME DraftKings Contest Here

2022 Mexico Open — DraftKings Picks | Own Projections

Subscribe To the PME — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Twitter | E-Mail

2022 Mexico Open DraftKings Notes

Field: 144 players

Cut: Top 65 & Ties after 36 Holes

Lineup Lock: Thursday, April 28

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2022 Mexico Open: Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Approach

Driving Distance Gained

Strokes Gained Putting 5-15 Feet

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2022 Mexico Open: Course

Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Par: 71

Yardage: 7,456

Greens: Paspalum

2022 Mexico Open: Past Winners

First Year at Course

2022 Mexico Open DraftKings Picks

Elite Values

Jon Rahm $11,300

Tony Finau $10,400

High-End Value

Gary Woodland $9,900

Second-Level Values

Mark Hubbard $8,000

Mid-Level Values

Austin Smotherman $7,800

Wyndham Clark $7,600

Patrick Rodgers $7,600

Kurt Kitayama $7,100

Scrub Values

Dylan Wu $6,600

Martin Trainer $6,400

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and is a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2022 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.