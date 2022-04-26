 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kevin De Bruyne puts Manchester City up 1-0 vs. Real Madrid in second minute of semifinal first leg

The Belgium star gives Pep Guardiola’s side the early lead.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Manchester City v Watford - Premier League
Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Watford at Etihad Stadium on April 23, 2022 in Manchester, England.
Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester City wasted no time getting ahead of Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal with Kevin De Bruyne finding the back of the net in the second minute of action. The midfielder received a great ball for Riyad Mahrez and expertly headed the ball into the back of the net.

De Bruyne scored Manchester City’s only goal in the quarterfinal round against Atletico Madrid and has now hit again for Pep Guardiola’s side. It is the quickest goal ever scored in a Champions League semifinal round.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Man City was -210 on the moneyline in this game. Guardiola’s side tends to get big leads once it settles into the game, so this early goal could spell major trouble for Real Madrid going forward. The Spanish side has been resilient in this Champions League bracket, but this could be one matchup that ultimately foils its title hopes.

