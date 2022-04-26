 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Karim Benzema cuts deficit in half for Real Madrid in semifinal vs. Manchester City

The star forward continues to deliver in Champions League.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Manchester City v Real Madrid Semi Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League
Karim Benzema of Real Madrid looks on during the warm up prior to the UEFA Champions League Semi Final Leg One match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at Etihad Stadium on April 26, 2022 in Manchester, England.
Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

There’s just no stopping Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema in the Champions League. The Spanish side has looked shaky in the first leg of the semifinal tie with Manchester City but Benzema has helped his team cut the deficit in half.

The goal is Benzema’s 13th in this year’s Champions League, and it is the first knockout goal Manchester City has conceded this season. The home team is still up 2-1, but it should be a much bigger lead with several missed chances.

Real Madrid entered this contest at +550 on the moneyline according to DraftKings Sportsbook, but now a draw (+360) is potentially on the cards courtesy of Benzema’s goal. We’ll see if Real Madrid is content to hang back and take a one-goal deficit back to Spain or if the team will push forward and test Manchester City’s shaky back line once again.

More From DraftKings Nation