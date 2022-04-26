Karim Benzema cuts deficit in half for Real Madrid in semifinal vs. Manchester City

There’s just no stopping Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema in the Champions League. The Spanish side has looked shaky in the first leg of the semifinal tie with Manchester City but Benzema has helped his team cut the deficit in half.

KING KARIM SCORES HIS 40TH GOAL OF THE SEASON ON HIS 600TH REAL APPEARANCE. pic.twitter.com/lii5qWEPLg — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 26, 2022

The goal is Benzema’s 13th in this year’s Champions League, and it is the first knockout goal Manchester City has conceded this season. The home team is still up 2-1, but it should be a much bigger lead with several missed chances.

Real Madrid entered this contest at +550 on the moneyline according to DraftKings Sportsbook, but now a draw (+360) is potentially on the cards courtesy of Benzema’s goal. We’ll see if Real Madrid is content to hang back and take a one-goal deficit back to Spain or if the team will push forward and test Manchester City’s shaky back line once again.