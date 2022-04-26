Jimmy Butler OUT for Game 5 vs. Hawks with knee injury

The Miami Heat have ruled star forward Jimmy Butler out for Game 5 against the Atlanta Hawks. This is an unexpected development for the Heat, as Butler has been playing a high level throughout the series with seemingly no limitations. He also hasn’t popped up on the injury report.

Heat say Jimmy Butler is out for tonight's Game 5 due to right knee inflammation. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 26, 2022

This is bad news for the Heat, who will also be without Kyle Lowry for this contest. Miami is still a 4-point favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook, which tells you how bad the Hawks have been this series. However, Butler’s offensive impact will be hard to make up. He’s averaging 30.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game this series.

With Butler out, look for Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and PJ Tucker to take over at the small forward spot. This absence elevates Herro in DFS formats, as well as Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. We’ll see if Miami can close things out without Butler Tuesday night.