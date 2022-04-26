Kris Bryant OUT Tuesday vs. Phillies due to back injury

Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black told reporters on Tuesday that Kris Bryant will not start tonight against the Philadelphia Phillies due back stiffness, per Thomas Harding. Sam Hilliard will be in the lineup Colorado and starting in centerfield.

Kris Bryant (Back stiffness)

The 30-year-old Bryant has brought some offense to the Rockies lineup this season, hitting .281 with four RBI in 57 at-bats. The veteran outfielder played last night for Colorado, going 1-for-3 with a walk. With Bryant out, Hilliard will take over in center as he’s hitting .273 with two RBI this season.

Furthermore, the Rockies will have Connor Joe in left field, who has been a hitting machine when he’s in the starting lineup. Joe is hitting .322 with four home runs, six RBI, and one stolen base this season. The 29-year-old went 1-for-4 last night with a solo home run and strikeout against the Phillies to open up the game.