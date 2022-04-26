Bogdan Bogdanovic OUT for Game 5 vs. Heat with knee injury

The Atlanta Hawks will be missing Bogdan Bogdanovic for Game 5 against the Miami Heat as the guard is dealing with a knee injury. Bogdanovic has been volatile in this series, performing well in Games 2 and 3 but laying clunkers in Games 1 and 4. Bogdanovic was dealing with ankle injuries all season and did have some knee trouble entering the playoffs. He wasn’t on the injury report, so this is technically an unexpected absence for Atlanta.

Bogdan Bogdanovic is out for the Hawks tonight. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) April 26, 2022

This is not great news for the Hawks, who are facing elimination in tonight’s contest. Bogdanovic has been up and down in this series, but he’s a nice rotation player to have because of his shooting and creation abilities. With Bogdanovic sidelined, the Hawks will lean on Kevin Huerter and De’Andre Hunter on the perimeter. Trae Young remains the primary point guard. Look for Danilo Gallinari to potentially see minutes at the small forward spot in bigger lineups.