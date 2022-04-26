 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bogdan Bogdanovic OUT for Game 5 vs. Heat with knee injury

The Hawks guard will sit out this contest.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 NBA Playoffs - Atlanta Hawks v Atlanta Hawks
Bogdan Bogdanovic of the Atlanta Hawks arrives to the arena before the Round 1 Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat on April 26, 2022 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.
Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks will be missing Bogdan Bogdanovic for Game 5 against the Miami Heat as the guard is dealing with a knee injury. Bogdanovic has been volatile in this series, performing well in Games 2 and 3 but laying clunkers in Games 1 and 4. Bogdanovic was dealing with ankle injuries all season and did have some knee trouble entering the playoffs. He wasn’t on the injury report, so this is technically an unexpected absence for Atlanta.

This is not great news for the Hawks, who are facing elimination in tonight’s contest. Bogdanovic has been up and down in this series, but he’s a nice rotation player to have because of his shooting and creation abilities. With Bogdanovic sidelined, the Hawks will lean on Kevin Huerter and De’Andre Hunter on the perimeter. Trae Young remains the primary point guard. Look for Danilo Gallinari to potentially see minutes at the small forward spot in bigger lineups.

More From DraftKings Nation