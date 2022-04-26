Max Strus returns in Game 5 vs. Hawks after initially going to the locker room

Update: Strus has returned to the bench, but it’s unclear what the issue was for him. We’ll see how much run he gets if he does get back in the game.

Max is back at the bench. No word yet on what issue was/is. — Will Manso (@WillManso) April 27, 2022

The Miami Heat were already shorthanded entering Tuesday’s Game 5 showdown with the Atlanta Hawks and saw Max Strus go to the locker room in the third quarter. Strus appeared to be limping while exiting the game.

Max Strus just headed straight to the locker room limping a bit. — Will Manso (@WillManso) April 27, 2022

Strus had 12 points, four rebounds and two assists prior to leaving the contest. The Heat will likely lean on Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson in the backcourt. Miami is attempting to close out this series with both Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler out. Losing Strus is another tough blow but this group has been battling with injuries all season long.

