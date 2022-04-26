 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Max Strus returns in Game 5 vs. Hawks after initially going to the locker room

The Heat guard is back on the bench.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
2022 NBA Playoffs - Atlanta Hawks v Miami Heat
Max Strus of the Miami Heat reacts to a play during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during Round 1 Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 26, 2022 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.
Update: Strus has returned to the bench, but it’s unclear what the issue was for him. We’ll see how much run he gets if he does get back in the game.

The Miami Heat were already shorthanded entering Tuesday’s Game 5 showdown with the Atlanta Hawks and saw Max Strus go to the locker room in the third quarter. Strus appeared to be limping while exiting the game.

Strus had 12 points, four rebounds and two assists prior to leaving the contest. The Heat will likely lean on Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson in the backcourt. Miami is attempting to close out this series with both Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler out. Losing Strus is another tough blow but this group has been battling with injuries all season long.

The Heat are 11.5-point favorites on the live line as of this writing per DraftKings Sportsbook. Miami was -4 when Butler was ruled out but the Heat have showed why they earned the conference’s No. 1 seed. Even if Strus doesn’t return, look for this team to get the job done in Game 5.

