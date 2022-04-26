Clint Capela won’t return to Game 5 vs. Heat with knee injury

The Atlanta Hawks will not have Clint Capela for the rest of Game 5 against the Miami Heat after the center suffered a knee injury. Capela had come back from a knee injury in Game 4, but it appears he has aggravated the issue.

Clint Capela will not return to tonight’s game with a right knee injury, Hawks say. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) April 27, 2022

Capela was expected to miss about a week when he initially suffered this knee injury in the play-in game against the Cavaliers. The big man returned in Game 4 but was unable to help the Hawks tie the series 2-2. Now, it appears he’s going to be out as Atlanta attempts to stave off elimination. He finishes Game 5 with two points and eight rebounds.

With Capela out, the Hawks will lean on John Collins and Onyeka Okongwu will be the primary frontcourt players for Atlanta. Danilo Gallianri and De’Andre Hunter could also see some minutes in smaller lineups as the Hawks might tweak things in an attempt to come back.