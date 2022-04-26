Ja Morant drops insane dunk in Game 5 vs. Timberwolves

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has struggled at times in the 2022 NBA playoffs, but he showed why he’s one of the most entertaining players in the league in Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Check out this wild dunk from the Grizzlies guard, who just won Most Improved Player for the 2021-22 season.

You can see Morant eyeing up the rim as soon as he entered the lane. Taurean Prince and Malik Beasley both looked ready to step into the line of fire, but the former clearly made a business decision and decided to let Beasley take the hit. Beasley did attempt to make it look like a charge, but Morant basically jumped over him on this dunk.

This was a nice boost in momentum for the Grizzlies, who have struggled to contain the Timberwolves through three quarters. We’ll see if Memphis is energized after this dunk and uses this to propel itself to a 3-2 series lead.