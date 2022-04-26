Melvin Gordon to re-sign with Broncos, per report

Melvin Gordon is re-signing with the Denver Broncos, per Jordan Schultz. Gordon was one of the top running backs left in free agency. He had reportedly visited the Baltimore Ravens just a few weeks ago as well.

A 2x Pro Bowler w/the #Chargers, Gordon -- who just turned 29 -- tallied 1,904 yards and 20 TDs his last two seasons, both with Denver. (Melvin also visited the #Ravens.) Huge get for Russell Wilson. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 27, 2022

Gordon was a first-round draft pick back in 2015 of the San Diego Chargers at the time where he played five seasons before signing with the Broncos in 2020. He has served more of a veteran role in Denver as they drafted Javonte Williams in the 2021 NFL Draft.

2021 performance

While he split carries with Williams for a majority of the season, Gordon played in 16 games and had 203 carries for 918 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had 28 receptions for 213 yards and two receiving touchdowns. While his role will definitely decrease, it will be good to keep Gordon with Williams in Denver.

What it means for Broncos

The biggest thing here is giving the Broncos another reliable back who has a great locker room presence. As it is noted above, Gordon will likely have less carries this season as Williams will take on a bigger role this season. The Broncos could take a running back on day three of the 2022 NFL Draft, but Williams and Gordon will likely be the two-headed monster in Denver once again.