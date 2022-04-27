Safety Kyle Hamilton: NFL Draft scouting report

Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton is one of the most versatile and talented players in the 2022 NFL Draft and could hear his name called inside the top 10 in Round 1.

Hamilton spent the last three seasons with Notre Dame and recently turned 21 years old. He was named an All-American but had his 2021 season ended with an injury in late October. Hamilton intercepted 8 passes in his career with 138 total tackles (7.5 for loss) and 16 passes defended.

S Kyle Hamilton: Scouting Report

Hamilton has a rare combination of size and speed at 6-foot-4 as he showed incredible range from the safety position during college. He has all the potential in the world to be a significant impact player as a professional and will likely be relied upon quite a bit in Year 1. Hamilton could still add more strength to his body, but there is a lot to love about him as an NFL prospect.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 11, Washington Commanders

“Man, London would have fit nicely with Washington, and Ohio State receiver Chris Olave wouldn’t be out of the question. But Hamilton’s value is too strong to pass up. Let’s get the Commanders a difference-maker on the back end of the defense and worry about receiver on Day 2.” – McShay

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports): No. 11, Washington Commanders

“He is a playmaker on the back end who can give them a player who can drop down to help in the run game. His 40 time disappointed, but he will still go in the first round. I would go receiver here, but I could see Hamilton being the pick.”

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 2, Detroit Lions

“The Lions also feel like they’re going for defensive impact and the decision for Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn will come down to Hamilton, edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux or versatile 3-4 hybrid playmaker Travon Walker. Hamilton is the safest, can’t-miss option here because he will continue to make a ton of plays on the back end vs. the pass and also clean up like an extra linebacker vs. the run.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 11, Washington Commanders

“This is a best-player-available situation for Washington. There are bigger needs on the roster than safety, and some wonder just what Hamilton will be at the next level, but he has a chance to be an excellent player for years to come.”