RB Kyren Williams: NFL Draft scouting report and fantasy football profile

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams was the featured back in the offense the last two seasons and could have a bright future in the NFL. Scouts and media seem to have varying opinions on how he will project after a disappointing showing at the NFL Combine.

Williams rushed for more than 1,000 yards in his final two years at Notre Dame and played a big role in the Irish passing attack.

RB Kyren Williams: Scouting Report

Williams proved in college he can handle a sizeable workload and is a great leader, which should translate well to the next level if he can perform. Williams did everything asked of him at Notre Dame quite well from taking handoffs to catching passes, but fumbles could be an issue.

Mock Draft landing spots

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 151, Atlanta Falcons

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 178, Dallas Cowboys

Fantasy impact: Rookie year

Running backs can generally get on the field quickly early in their careers, and Williams should absolutely have a role in Year 1 as a professional. He is everything teams would want in a third-down running back, and that’s likely where he will get his start as a rookie.

Fantasy impact: Career

The floor for what Williams’ career should be is a career third-down back, but there is certainly room to be more than that if he lands at an advantageous offense that suits his skill set. Williams doesn’t have a ton of burst but with his versatility, he could be difficult to keep off the field if he continues to excel in other aspects of being an NFL running back.