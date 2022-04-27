Offensive tackle Trevor Penning: NFL Draft scouting report

Former Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning could hear his name called in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Panthers also produced Spencer Brown, who is having a good start to his career with the Buffalo Bills.

As for Penning, he started at Northern Iowa for three seasons and appears ready to make the jump from the FCS level to the NFL.

OT Trevor Penning: Scouting Report

Penning’s best trait is his ability as a run blocker and is excellent at finishing off defenders. He is a mauler who plays with incredible intensity, and it will be interesting to see how quickly he can adjust to a large step up in competition. Penning is an intriguing prospect to watch wherever he lands, he should be a starter in Year 1 with the potential for greatness at the position.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 16, New Orleans Saints

“With two first-round picks now, the Saints could keep their picks or try to move up for a quarterback. If they keep them, they have to get a starting right tackle. And ultimately, if they think they are a contender, they should focus on guys who can play immediately. Penning is a nasty finisher.” - Kiper

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports): No. 17, Los Angeles Chargers

“The right tackle spot remains a concern for the Chargers. Penning is an aggressive player who will give them a solid player to step in and start right away.”

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 19, New Orleans Saints

“The Saints look like they’re fine bridging at quarterback for another season with the combination of Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton after losing out on Deshaun Watson but they do need to replace left tackle Terron Armstead opposite Ryan Ramczyk. Penning has similar smaller-school big body traits to Armstead with his blend of power and athleticism.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 18, Chicago Bears

“The Bears see an opportunity to add another mauler to their offensive line to protect Justin Fields and get aggressive. In this trade, Philadelphia gets No. 39, No. 48 and a 2023 third-round pick from Chicago.”