RB Tyler Badie: NFL Draft scouting report and fantasy football profile

Though he may be small, he is mighty. Former Missouri running back Tyler Badie powered the offense for the Tigers during his senior year which has rightfully earned him NFL looks.

The running back never had over 500 yards rushing in his career until his senior season, when he finished with 1604 yards and 14 touchdowns. He’s also a capable pass-catcher, adding 330 yards and four more scores on 54 catches.

RB Tyler Badie: Scouting Report

Badie is a tiny prospect, standing at just 5-foot-8 snd under 200 pounds. Even without that prototypical size, he still took on a huge share of the workload at Mizzou last season, racking up 268 carries, and made a major impact in the SEC. He has a clear second-gear to take off once he gets into the open field, but could struggle to ever be a three-down back simply because he leaves a lot to be desired in pass protection, simply because of his size.

Mock Draft landing spots

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 133, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 100, Baltimore Ravens

Fantasy impact: Rookie year

Badie will likely be a change-of-pace or third-down back. He could be lethal on screens or spots where a team is hoping to run the ball with 5+ yards to go. Though he probably won’t be utilized a ton in short-yardage situations. He’s definitely going to see the field, but probably not an overwhelming amount unless there is some injury that forces him into a starting role.

Fantasy impact: Career

It’s probably going to be about the same as his rookie year. He could develop into a solid starting running back if the circumstances are right. However, he seems like a shifty, speedy change-of-pace kind of guy, destined to be a productive RB3 in fantasy lineups.