ILB Nakobe Dean: NFL Draft scouting report

Nakobe Dean, the kid from little Horn Lake, Mississippi, will soon play a massive role for one NFL franchise.

He did just that for the Georgia Bulldogs on their run to the national title a season ago. He won the Butkus Award, which goes to the best LB in the nation. He finished the season with 72 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. He was a consistent performer at linebacker for UGA, but he came up biggest when the lights were the brightest. In the CFP semifinal against Michigan, he had arguably the best game of his career, getting seven total tackles,s two TFLs a sack and a forced fumble in the win over the Wolverines.

LB Nakobe Dean: Scouting Report

Dean isn’t the biggest linebacker in the world, standing at just 5-foot-11, but he has fantastic instincts and drive to get to the ball carrier. He’s also extremely explosive with good speed as well, making him able to cover a ton of the field. That’s good because he does struggle to recognize plays immediately once the ball is snapped, though that part of his game has certainly improved over time and seems like it will continue to as he transitions to the NFL. Though before the snap, he is incredible and able to time a snap perfectly to get into the backfield for a TFL.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 21, New England Patriots

“If you’ve read my other mock drafts this spring, you know I love this fit. Dean has some unbelievable tape, and coach Bill Belichick would get him involved on defense in a number of ways.” -McShay

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports): n/a

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 18, Philadelphia Eagles

“The Eagles also need to reinforce their defense as part of their three first-rounder, Dean would be more of an immediate-impact choice than going for depth at either end or tackle. Dean was the active playmaking leader of the Bulldogs’ national championship defense and can fit anywhere with T.J. Edwards given free-agent splurge Haason Reddick is more of an edge rusher and Kyzir White is just a place-holder.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 28, Green Bay Packers

“Dean and De’Vondre Campbell would formulate quite the complementary linebacker duo in Green Bay.”