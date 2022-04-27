TE Trey Mcbride: NFL Draft scouting report and fantasy football profile

Trey McBride from Colorado State has shot up draft boards after his past two seasons, winning the John Mackey Award for the nation’s best tight end in 2021.

It was well-warranted too. The senior posted an absurd 1121 yards, a new Colorado State record, on 90 catches, which averages over 12 yards per reception. He only hit paydirt once in the offense that season, but he did run a fake punt in for a touchdown on the final play of his college career in a loss to Nevada last season.

TE Trey McBride: Scouting Report

McBride has established himself as the top tight end in this year’s draft class despite playing at a Group of 5 school. He’s an absolute unit, standing at 6-foot-4 and just under 250 pounds, making him a true run and pass blocking threat as a tight end. He’s also going to catch virtually anything thrown his way, even if a defender has blanket coverage on him. He lacks elite speed, but his route running is so precise and his hands so true that in many instances that doesn't matter.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 46, Minnesota Vikings

“McBride is the first tight end off the board in a so-so class, and the Vikings need to replace Tyler Conklin, even with Irv Smith Jr. returning from injury. McBride is a threat inline and from the slot.” – Kiper

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 31, Cincinnati Bengals

“The Bengals lost reliable C.J. Uzomah in free agency and did sign former Falcon Hayden Hurst, but they are still considering adding another receiving weapon to help Joe Burrow find another athletic mismatch to complement his top wideouts.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 47, Washington Commanders

Fantasy impact: Rookie year

McBride will come in and serve as a TE2 as a minimum on any NFL and could realistically be a TE1 on several NFL teams as a rookie. He may need a bit of work in terms of getting used to NFL blocking, so don’t be shocked if he’s utilized only as a pass-catcher, but as a fantasy player that’s all you really want.

Fantasy impact: Career

The former CSU Ram should develop into a TE1 within a year or two of entering the NFL. It will certainly be a big step up in competition from the Mountian West to the pros, and he shouldn’t be expected to be a Kyle Pitts level player in his first season. But as time goes on, he’ll adapt and should become a really well-rounded pass-catcher for fantasy managers.