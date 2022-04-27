Cornerback Kyler Gordon: NFL Draft scouting report

With the 2022 NFL Draft right around the corner, there are a ton of questions about who will be taken where. This is the first year in a while where the majority of the first round picks are up in the air.

In college, cornerback Kyler Gordon was a teammate of another big cornerback prospect in Trent McDuffie. Gordon was named First Team All-Pac 12 in 2021. He had 46 tackles, seven pass break-ups and two interceptions

Cornerback Kyler Gordon: Scouting Report

A big strength about Gordon is his athleticism and speed. He has the ability to make a ton of big plays. His football IQ is exceptionally high as well. In college, he showed great awareness in coverage.

Experience is a big weakness for Gordon. He wasn’t a full time starter until this past season, so it may take some time for him to be NFL ready. Another weakness is him guessing at times which could lead to him getting beat down the field.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 43, Atlanta Falcons

“The Falcons brought in Casey Hayward Jr., but he’s 32 years old. Gordon has some value here for a team that still needs more difference-makers in the secondary behind A.J. Terrell.” – McShay

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports): No. 31, Cincinnati Bengals

“It looks like Trent McDuffie, his teammate at Washington, will go earlier, but Gordon might be the better NFL player. With Eli Apple on a one-year deal, they need to get a young corner.”

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 40, Seattle Seahawks

“Gordon doesn’t need to go far should this pick go down as his size, physicality and aggressiveness would be fits in what Pete Carroll wants in a corner.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 49, New Orleans Saints