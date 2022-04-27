WR Khalil Shakir: NFL Draft scouting report and fantasy football profile

Despite a knee sprain that ended his 2020 season early, Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir had a monster year in 2021. The first-team All Mountain West player caught 77 passes for 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games. He even returned kicks and punts, something NFL teams will appreciate as he heads to the pros in the 2022 NFL Draft.

WR Khalil Shakir: Scouting Report

Shakir isn’t going to stand out in a crowded group of incoming receivers for his size; he’s 6-foot, 193 pounds. But he’s got the kind of athleticism and upside that will have teams pining for him on day two of the draft. His 4.43 time in the 40 at the Combine was a solid output that still belies his quickness. He makes a sudden cut, which will throw off would-be tacklers, and he possesses the kind of eagle-eyed focus to make tough catches. NFL teams will love that he’s the kind of receiver who can run sweeps and screen as well as take a direct snap and run with it. And with his after-the-catch ability, he can burn a defense.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 78, Cleveland Browns

“Before Cleveland traded the No. 13 overall pick to get Deshaun Watson, I thought it would target one of the first-round wideouts. Here, the Browns could get a slot target to replace Jarvis Landry. Last season, 789 of Shakir’s 1,117 yards came when lined up in the slot.”- Kiper

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 89, Buffalo Bills

“The Bills are set with Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis and Jamison Crowder for their 11 personnel, but they need to replenish some depth and Shakir can develop quickly as a potential slot replacement for Crowder in 2023.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 111, New York Jets

Fantasy impact: Rookie year

With his playmaking ability and experience working as a do-it-all offensive weapon, smart teams will find a way to get him onto the field as a rookie, whether that’s a package of plays designed to utilize his quickness or sneaking him in for a few handoffs.

Fantasy impact: Career

If he can develop as route runner, he could turn into one of the game’s better slot receivers with the potential to throw off a defense in a few accessory roles.