CB Trent McDuffie: NFL Draft scouting report

With the 2022 NFL Draft right around the corner, there are a ton of questions about who will be taken where. This is the first year in a while where the majority of the first round picks are up in the air.

Cornerback Trent McDuffie is a projected first round pick. At Washington, in 2021, McDuffie was an All-American and was named First Team All-Pac 12. McDuffie had six pass breakups this past season.

Cornerback Trent McDuffie: Scouting Report

McDuffie’s biggest strength is his physicality. He is extremely confident and played a ton of press coverage in college. That was where he excelled. He’s extremely well balanced and moves well in coverage.

The big weakness surrounding McDuffie is his size. The 5-foot-11, 193 pound cornerback could struggle against some of the bigger receivers in the NFL. In college, he didn’t matchup with many receivers too big for him to cover.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 14, Baltimore Ravens

“The Ravens have options here. They could also go with an offensive tackle or defensive lineman. McDuffie gives them versatility and depth at a position that was injury-hit last season.” – Kiper

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports): No. 14, Baltimore Ravens

“They play a lot of man coverage and adding a corner makes sense. He isn’t a big corner, but he has the tools to fit what they want from their defense.”

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 25, Buffalo Bills

“The Bills lost good No. 2 corner Levi Wallace in free agency and No. 1 Tre’Davious White will be coming off a torn ACL for his Age 27 season. With limited weaknesses as Super Bowl contenders, they should look for a direct replacement for Wallace outside. McDuffie can offer great explosiveness and quickness for Sean McDermott and Leslie Frazier.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 27, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

“McDuffie is a high-floor type who’d immediately excel in Tampa.”