WR Romeo Doubs: NFL Draft scouting report

Nevada wide receiver Romeo Doubs led the Wolf Pack with 80 catches and 1,109 yards last season, finding the end zone 11 times. He also returned punts. A first-team All Mountain West selection, he cracked the top 100 players on the Pro Football Focus big board for 2022 NFL Draft prospects.

WR Romeo Doubs: Scouting Report

Doubs looks like an NFL wide receiver. Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 200 pounds, he fits right in as an outside receiver at the next level. He’s a fast straight-line runner, who turned heads on deep routes in college. That ability has appeal in the pros, but it could also mean trouble with man coverage or pressing corners looking to disrupt him at the line. Doubs is tough, and he’s shown a knack for making contested catches, though some drops will cause concern among a few scouts.

Mock Draft landing spots

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 90, Washington Commanders

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 146, New York Jets

Fantasy impact: Rookie year

A player like Doubs isn’t likely to see too many reps on most teams as a rookie. However, he can contribute as the occasional deep threat.

Fantasy impact: Career

He’ll need to learn more limbs on the route tree to develop into a top-two receiver on a team. Doubs will also have to learn to work around press coverage. But once he does that, he could turn into a solid starting outside receiver.