WR Skyy Moore: NFL Draft scouting report and fantasy football profile

In three years at Western Michigan, Skyy Moore proved to be one of the most reliable wide receivers in the MAC. He earned first team all-conference honors twice during that span, including last season when he caught 95 passes for 1,292 yards and 10 touchdowns. What’s really impressive is that he led the conference with 26 broken tackles in 2021, something that’s going to appeal to teams in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

WR Skyy Moore: Scouting Report

A smaller receiver at 5-foot-10, 193 pounds, Moore turned heads with his official 4.41 time in the 40 at the Combine this year. Of course, his speed wouldn’t surprise anyone who’s seen his college film. He blasts off the line and gets up to top speed in a hurry. He can also beat defenders with precise routes and crafty, even violent footwork that also helps him create separation. He still lacks the kind of speed that’s going to challenge NFL defensive backs on deep routes, and his size is going to cause some doubts too.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 47, Washington Commanders

“Moore had a great combine, and he showed great ball skills on tape. His best trait is his ability to produce after the catch. This would give Carson Wentz another really good target in the pass game, along with Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel.” -McShay

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 46, Minnesota Vikings

“The Vikings need to add some more speed and slot versatility to complement Justin Jefferson and aging Adam Thielen for Kirk Cousins. This will help new coach Kevin O’Connell take the passing game to higher big-play level.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 53, Green Bay Packers

Fantasy impact: Rookie year

Moore should see an increasing level of work as the season goes on, because he’s the type of player who make something happen with the reps he gets. He may struggle early on against NFL defenders who can move step for step with him.

Fantasy impact: Career

He’s got the ability to be a top-end slot receiver, the kind of guy a quarterback can depend on for routes in the short and intermediate range.