Center Tyler Linderbaum: NFL Draft scouting report

With the 2022 NFL Draft right around the corner, there are a ton of questions about who will be taken where. This is the first year in a while where the majority of the first round picks are up in the air.

However, at the center position, Tyler Linderbaum is the clear cut number one option. At Iowa, Linderbaum has been a starter since the beginning of his freshman year. In the 2020 and 2021 season, Linderbaum was one of the best centers in all of college football. He was first-team All-America and first-team All-Big Ten in both seasons. In 2021, Linderbaum was a captain for Iowa and helped lead them to a 7-2 regular season record and a Big Ten Championship game berth.

Center Tyler Linderbaum: Scouting Report

The number one things most analysts say about Linderbaum is his athleticism. He moves very well and does a great job getting to and blocking in the second-level.

The big negative for him is his size and length. He also struggled with bigger defensive linemen at times and he’ll be facing big defensive linemen every game in the NFL.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 33, Jacksonville Jaguars

“Linderbaum is a first-round talent who is still here to start Day 2. And wouldn’t you know it, the Jags have a hole at center after Brandon Linder retired this offseason.” - McShay

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports): No. 24, Dallas Cowboys

“They could go a variety of ways here in terms of position, but I think they need to get better in the middle of their line. Linderbaum is the best of this center class.”

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 14, Baltimore Ravens

“The Ravens are looking for an interior stud and should focus on center with Kevin Zeitler serving well as right guard and Bradley Bozeman gone in free agency. Linderbaum, who has been working with former Iowa star turned Ravens legend Marshal Yanda, would be ideal inside.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 31, Cincinnati Bengals

“The Bengals offensive line renovation gets a nice cherry on top with Linderbaum in the late stages of the first round.”