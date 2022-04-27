OG Kenyon Green: NFL Draft scouting report

Kenyon Green is an offensive guard that played three seasons with the Texas A&M Aggies. In 2019, Green started all 13 games of his freshman season and was placed on the 2019 SEC All-Freshman Team. He followed that up by playing 10 games in 2020 with an All-American second team performance at left guard. In his final season in 2021, Green started in all 12 games and covered four different offensive line positions. He finished as a first team All-American.

OG Kenyon Green: Scouting Report

Green dominates as a run-blocker and is able to move his frame wherever it needs to go to open up holes for the runner. He has the talent to be an effective pass-blocker given the skills he has shown in his collegiate career. A scout for an AFC team said that Green as a guard is “first round for me”.

The biggest knock against Green is that he has a tendency to get grabby when he gets beat. He will need to eliminate penalties when he gets to the NFL because amassing a ton of penalties will quickly get him off the field.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 39, Chicago Bears

“Chicago gets things rolling on its draft weekend with my No. 27 prospect. Green is versatile and would make an impact for the Bears as both a pass-protector and run-blocker.” — McShay

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 29, Kansas City Chiefs

“Green is more of an offensive line reinforcement for the Chiefs, who did a great job overhauling the unit last offseason.”

Sporting News: No. 24, Dallas Cowboys

“The Cowboys needed to let Connor Williams leave in free agency and Green would be the ideal strong and athleticism replacement for their scheme to support Tyler Biadasz and Zack Martin inside.”