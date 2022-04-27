OLB Kingsley Enagbare: NFL Draft scouting report

Kingsley Enagbare is an outside linebacker from the University of South Carolina. He played more of a defensive end role in the Gamecocks’ defense. Enagbare played all four seasons at South Carolina and played in 39 games. He totaled 121 tackles and 15 sacks with three forced fumbles in his career.

OLB Kingsley Enagbare: Scouting Report

Enagbare is a physical defender who will fit in well in the NFL. He has the physicality to hang from day one, but will benefit from an NFL training program and has the potential to develop into an every-down starter. He was able to consistently get past blockers in the SEC and was a powerful tackler that didn’t let runners get by him.

Enagbare is an enigma with exactly how he is going to git in the NFL. He currently doesn’t have the speed to be a true outside linebacker and doesn’t have the size to be a defensive end. Whichever team he goes to is essentially getting a physical ball of clay that they are going to need to morph into how they want to use him. That further shows that he will eventually be an impactful player but it won’t be his rookie season.

Mock Draft landing spots

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 61, Green Bay Packers (from San Francisco 49ers via mock trade)

Sporting News: No. 64, Denver Broncos

“The Broncos need to rebuild their second level pass rush next to Bradley Chubb after getting Randy Gregory to play end in their 3-4. Enagbare can be a complementary intimidating force.”