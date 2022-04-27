ILB Leo Chenal: NFL Draft scouting report

Leo Chenal is a middle linebacker that played at Wisconsin in college. He played three years for the Badgers and totaled 178 tackles, 11 sacks and one interception over 25 games. Chenal had 19 tackles for loss in 2021 which led the Big Ten.

MLB Leo Chenal: Scouting Report

Chenal is a force in the middle of the field and frequently lays the boom on ball carriers. His aptitude for getting tackles for loss show how skilled he is in getting people out of his way and getting between offensive linemen. A very solid, all-around linebacker that can do a little bit of everything.

The biggest thing Chenal will need to work on is his closing speed. It’s rare that runners get by him in 1-on-1 situations, but he needs to improve his closing speed in pursuit of ball carriers. He was good enough in college but will benefit from the training at the NFL level to get some much-needed sharpening to his game.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 75, Denver Broncos

“Chenal is the best player still on the board, and even though the Broncos re-signed Josey Jewell, he’d make a splash in the middle of the Denver defense with his sideline-to-sideline range.” — McShay

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 51, Philadelphia Eagles

Sporting News: No. 81, New York Giants

“The Giants need to inject youthful playmaking juice into the second level and Chenal is an active upfield player against the run and in the pass rush who can grow quickly as a cover man.”