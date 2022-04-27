S Lewis Cine: NFL Draft scouting report

Lewis Cine is a safety that played his college ball at the University of Georgia. He played three years there and is coming off the National Championship win in 2022. Cine played in 31 games for the Bulldogs and totaled 144 tackles with two interceptions in his career.

S Lewis Cine: Scouting Report

Cine came in at 6 ft. 2 and 199 lbs at the NFL Combine. He was a big hitter in the Bulldogs' secondary and showed tremendous speed closing in on ball carriers in front of him. Cine excels at zone coverage and is able to quickly adapt and pick up new routes that come his way.

While Cine is a great closing speed safety, he is reckless when tackling. He frequently went for the highlight reel hit on ball carriers which gave up control of his body. Cine will need to reign that in at the next level and play a little more cautiously while still delivering effective tackles. He also needs to further develop his man coverage, but overall projects to be an effective player at the next level.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 34, Detroit Lions

“Cine played safety, nickel corner, wide corner and linebacker for the national champs last season. He also ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash at the combine. With their third pick in the top 34, the Lions could get a player who makes the whole defense better.” – Kiper

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 33, Jacksonville Jaguars

“The Jaguars need to upgrade safety with Rayshawn Jenkins and Andrew Wingard making it a weak position. Cine is an intimidating hard-hitter who cleans up vs. the run and doesn’t get enough credit for his pass coverage skills.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 39, Philadelphia Eagles