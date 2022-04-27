DE Logan Hall: NFL Draft scouting report

Logan Hall is a defensive end that played his collegiate ball at Houston. He played for the Cougars all four years and totaled 34 games played. Hall finished his career with 97 tackles and seven sacks. Something must have clicked for him in 2021 as he had 13 tackles for loss and six sacks which were career highs by far.

DE Logan Hall: Scouting Report

Hall came in at 6 ft 6 and 283 lbs at the NFL Combine. He played as a defensive tackle in college, but will likely be moved outside to play defensive end in the NFL. He is known for his explosiveness off the line and has a good swim move.

It remains to be seen how he will fare against NFL competition. Hall doesn’t have a set position, but look for an NFL team to increase his speed and have him get a little bulkier. When he gets double-teamed he is rendered irrelevant so he will focus on that in his training at the next level.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 53, Green Bay Packers

“Some see Hall as a 283-pound position-less tweener, but I look at his versatility as a good thing. I could see him playing multiple roles — including 5-technique — in Green Bay’s 3-4.” – McShay

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 54, New England Patriots

“Hall is the versatile pass rusher Bill Belichick likes with size, explosiveness and great moves for either the inside or outside.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 79, Los Angeles Chargers