OT Luke Goedeke: NFL Draft scouting report

Luke Goedeke is an offensive lineman that played at Central Michigan. He redshirted in 2018, started 14 games at right tackle in 2019 and then missed the entire 2020 season due to injury. Goedeke was able to return from injury last season and played in six games.

OT Luke Goedeke: Scouting Report

Goedeke played tackle in college, but it is assumed that he will play guard in the NFL. He is 6 ft. 5 and 312 lbs. Goedeke started his career as a tight end but has much more potential as a lineman. He has above-average footwork which can be attributed to his past route running.

Goedeke has good size but needs to improve his physicality. He could get beat by strong stiff arms or good spin moves in the NFL. Goedeke’s move around the football offense doesn’t give him a lot of history with his future position. This just means that he is going to be more of a project player that is going to need some serious molding by his NFL team.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 86, Las Vegas Raiders

“The Raiders have just one pick in the first three rounds, and they have to find a right tackle to at least compete for the starting job. It’s clear Alex Leatherwood, their first-rounder in 2021, is better at guard. Goedeke started 26 games at right tackle in college.” -Kiper

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 152, Seattle Seahawks