DE Myjai Sanders: NFL Draft scouting report

Myjai Sanders played four seasons as a defensive lineman with the Cincinnati Bearcats before entering his name into the NFL Draft player pool. He started his final three seasons at Cincinnati, which had all sorts of success while Sanders was on the roster including a College Football Playoff appearance in 2021.

DE Myjai Sanders: Scouting Report

The biggest strength in Sanders’ game is as a pass rusher, and he had his best statistical season as far as getting into the backfield as a junior. In that season, he finished with 10.5 tackles for loss with 7 sacks. Sanders has solid length and speed to get to the quarterback, though he is a bit undersized and will need to develop in his ability to stop the run. It’s certainly possible he switches to a linebacker role in the pros.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 100, Baltimore Ravens

“Here’s another pick to increase the depth in Baltimore’s front seven. Sanders is still growing into his 6-foot-5 frame (he weighed just 228 pounds at the combine after a stomach bug), but he could be a situational pass-rusher as a rookie. He can pressure quarterbacks.” – Kiper

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 69, New York Jets

“Sanders has become polarizing as a prospect because of his boom-or-bust freaky flashy pass-rush skills. The Jets, however, already are going for ceiling over floor with Thibodeaux so they might as well get a double shoe of it.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 71, Atlanta Falcons