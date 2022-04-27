OT Nicholas Petit-Frere: NFL Draft scouting report

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere played with one of the most talented teams in the country and is ready to show NFL teams his talent will translate to the professional level.

Petit-Frere was a 5-star prospect out of high school and has the potential to be selected in the early rounds of the NFL Draft.

OT Nicholas Petit-Frere: Scouting Report

Petit-Frere is a very good athlete especially for his position and has a ton of talent for NFL coaching staffs to work with. He certainly has the size to excel at a high level in the pros. Consistency is the key to success especially at the offensive tackle position when teams put so many resources in protecting the quarterback. Petit-Frere missed a few blocks in big games for the Buckeyes last season, and that consistency could come with NFL coaching.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 89, Buffalo Bills

“I like this fit because Petit-Frere offers Buffalo some versatility along the line. He could fill in wherever needed as he continues his development.” -McShay

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 45, Baltimore Ravens

“The Ravens need some depth and versatility behind Ronnie Staley and newcomer Morgan Moses given the latter’s injury history. Petit-Frere has experience starting well on either side.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 93, San Francisco 49ers