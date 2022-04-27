S Nick Cross: NFL Draft scouting report

Safety Nick Cross played just three seasons with the Maryland Terrapins but is ready to try his hand in the NFL. He was a disruptive force in the secondary in 2021 as he finished with 66 tackles including 3.5 for loss and 3 sacks. Cross picked off 3 passes with 2 passes defended and a pair of forced fumbles.

S Nick Cross: Scouting Report

Cross is an extremely physical safety and can deliver the boom, whether it’s a pass catcher going across the middle or a running back getting to the next level. He is not as good as some of the other safeties in this class when it comes to man coverage, but there is certainly still a role for a big-hitting safety in the NFL. Cross is athletic enough to stick with quality pass catchers, and that’s an area that could be improved with coaching at the professional level.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 61, San Francisco 49ers

“The Niners could look at someone like UTSA cornerback Tariq Woolen, but the value is much better on Cross here when it comes to the secondary. Jimmie Ward is entering the final year of his deal, and Cross has size, range and versatility.” – McShay

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 88, Dallas Cowboys

“The Cowboys got a nice season from Jayron Kearse but Donovan Wilson is a liability next to him. Cross can be an absolute upfield thumper against the run with keen blitzing efficiency.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 63, Cincinnati Bengals