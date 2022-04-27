OLB Nik Bonitto: NFL Draft scouting report and fantasy football profile

Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto is coming off three fantastic seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners and is ready to show he is one of the top players at his position at the 2022 NFL Draft.

Bonitto finished with 39 tackles in 2021 including 15 for loss and 7 sacks.

OLB Nik Bonitto: Scouting Report

Bonitto is an excellent pass rusher and while it would be nice if he was a little bit bigger, he has the talent to make up for being undersized for the position. Bonitto can add to his frame in the pros, and it will be interesting to see how quickly he could be relied upon to play all three downs. Teams will love him for his pass rushing ability, which is obviously a huge key to a defense’s success with how often offenses like to throw the ball.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 55, Arizona Cardinals

“Arizona’s pass rush win rate off the edge was 27th in the NFL last season (10.9%), and that was before Chandler Jones signed elsewhere. So yeah, it’s a problem. Bonitto has the burst and bend to get home on the QB.” — McShay

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 75, Denver Broncos

Sporting News: No. 61, San Francisco 49ers

“The 49ers need some pass-rush versatility behind Nick Bosa and Bonitto can provide that and help elsewhere in the passing game, too.”