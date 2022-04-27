DT Perrion Winfrey: NFL Draft scouting report

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey played two seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners as he gets himself ready for the NFL Draft after an impressive final year of college football. He finished with 23 total tackles, 11 of which were for loss with 5.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Winfrey spent his first two seasons at Iowa Western Community College and was the highest-rated junior college recruit in the country before transferring to Oklahoma.

DT Perrion Winfrey: Scouting Report

Winfrey has impressive length even for his large size and brings a ton of athleticism to the defensive line wherever he goes. He can create plenty of chaos in the backfield even as an inside defensive lineman. Winfrey has solid power at the snap to push back offensive linemen, and that is an area that should translate to the NFL level.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 76, Baltimore Ravens

“Since you filled Baltimore’s hole at center, Todd, the next position on my list is defensive tackle. Winfrey could be a steal here. He was one of the best prospects at the Senior Bowl, though he was inconsistent at Oklahoma. He could play end in a 3-4 scheme.” - Kiper

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports): n/a

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 44, Cleveland Browns

“The Browns are pretty weak inside next to Myles Garrett. They could use a powerful presence such as Winfrey, who also has a nice wingspan.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 37, Houston Texans