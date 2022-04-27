DT Phidarian Mathis: NFL Draft scouting report

Defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis spent the last four seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide and showed his incredible size and length, highlighted by a fantastic final season in Alabama’s run to the national title game.

In 2021, Mathis finished with 53 total tackles including 10.5 for loss and 9 sacks.

DT Phidarian Mathis: Scouting Report

NFL teams will love Mathis’ body type with a fantastic combination of mass, length and athleticism. His biggest strength comes in plugging up opposing team rushing plays but showed he can be a playmaker in the passing game how often he was able to get into the backfield with the Crimson Tide. It will be interesting to see how often whoever lands him will use Mathis on passing downs especially early in his career.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 63, Cincinnati Bengals

“There isn’t really a cornerback in this range, and the Bengals could use a boost on the interior of the defensive line, especially after losing Larry Ogunjobi. Mathis’ game went to another level in 2021.” - McShay

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports): n/a

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 59, Green Bay Packers

“The Packers would be fine bolstering nose tackle Kenny Clark in their three-man front.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 77, Minnesota Vikings