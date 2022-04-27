ILB Quay Walker: NFL Draft scouting report

Quay Walker played four seasons on a loaded Georgia Bulldogs defense and despite all the competition for snaps in a position group that plays at such a high level, he developed into a player who will be an NFL Draft pick. He had his best statistical season in 2021 when he finished with 65 tackles including 5.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks.

ILB Quay Walker: Scouting Report

Walker was very well-coached in college as we saw with how dominant they have been on that side of the ball, leading to a national championship last season. His college statistics do not jump off the page, and it’s possible they won’t in the NFL either, but Walker is a solid football player who finds himself in the right place for his team. He plays with consistency and will be a steady presence at inside linebacker for whoever grabs him.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 41, Seattle Seahawks

“You got the bigger attention-grabber of these two back-to-back Seattle picks, Mel, but let’s not sleep on what Walker could do in the Seahawks’ defense. I like the idea of teaming the hard-hitting Walker up with Jordyn Brooks at the second level.” — McShay

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 64, Denver Broncos

Sporting News: No. 70, Jacksonville Jaguars

“The Jaguars spent a ton on former Falcon Foyesade Oluokun to shore up half of their inside linebacker corps and here’s chance to get explosive and active next to him, too.”