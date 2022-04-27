CB Roger McCreary: NFL Draft scouting report

Roger McCreary played four seasons with the Auburn Tigers before putting himself into the NFL Draft. He intercepted 6 passes over his final three seasons and even had 7 tackles for loss as a junior in 2020.

CB Roger McCreary: Scouting Report

McCreary plays with aggressiveness at the corner position and does well jamming wide receivers at the snap. He doesn’t have excellent size at under 6 foot, and that could be a problem against some of the taller wideouts in the game. McCreary does a great job at altering routes especially early in the play, though he is not the most athletic of this class of wide receivers.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 50, Kansas City Chiefs

“Charvarius Ward, who signed with the 49ers this offseason, was an underrated part of the Chiefs’ success. Kansas City hasn’t yet found a replacement for him. McCreary has short arms, but he could play outside or in the slot.” – Kiper

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 39, Chicago Bears

“The Bears were terrible at cornerback away from young rising star Jaylon Johnson and need to add a solid coverage option for new defensive-minded head coach Matt Eberflus. McCreary offers good size, physicality and fluidity.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 55, Washington Commanders