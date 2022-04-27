OG Sean Rhyan: NFL Draft scouting report

Former UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Sean Rhyan is expected to hear his name called during the 2022 NFL Draft. He went into college as a highly-rated recruit nationally out of California and did his part as he’s about to turn into a professional football player. Rhyan has versatility on his side, and it will be interesting to see how his new NFL team will use him.

OG Sean Rhyan: Scouting Report

Ryan is a three-year starter at left tackle in college, and he has the ability to play either tackle or guard at the NFL level, which is a valuable skill to have. Just like most offensive line prospects, he comes in with great size to handle the physicality at the line of scrimmage. Rhyan struggled with penalties during his college career and will need to work on his technique to create more leverage over his opponents. These are areas that can be improved with NFL coaching, and we’ll see how Rhyan’s talent will translate.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 104, Los Angeles Rams

“With Andrew Whitworth and Austin Corbett gone, the Rams could use their first pick of this draft on a college tackle who might play guard in the NFL. He can move his feet in pass pro. The Super Bowl champs could also be in on defensive backs here.” — Kiper

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 59 overall: San Francisco 49ers (from Green Bay Packers via mock trade)

Sporting News: No. 84, Pittsburgh Steelers

“The Steelers are looking to get more powerful in run blocking to boost Najee Harris and even with some good interior pickups it’s hard to pass on Rhyan’s potential to play outside, too.”