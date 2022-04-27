CB Tariq Woolen: NFL Draft scouting report

Tariq Woolen could be a high-risk, high-reward player heading into this year’s NFL Draft as he has only played the cornerback position for two seasons. He had begun his college football career as a wide receiver with the UTSA Roadrunners, so he still has a lot to learn at the position to play it at a high level in the NFL.

CB Tariq Woolen: Scouting Report

There is a lot NFL personnel people should love about the athleticism and versatility of Woolen, but it’s hard to know what to expect from a player who has such limited experience on the defensive side of the ball. Woolen has fantastic size with great speed and length, and those types of unteachable traits could develop him into a fantastic defensive back with more reps with quality coaching in the pros.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 81, New York Giants

“I love this guy’s traits. Woolen is a former receiver who is still learning the cornerback position, but he ran a 4.26 in the 40-yard dash at the combine at 6-foot-4. Tack on the explosion demonstrated by a 42-inch vertical jump and some incredible 33 5/8-inch length, and you have someone who could develop into a star with time.” – McShay

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 62, Kansas City Chiefs

“After not bringing back Tyrann Mathieu and Charvarius Ward in free agency, the Chiefs need to be in the market for a versatile cover man rather early. Woolen stands out for his size in either man or zone looks.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 67, New York Giants