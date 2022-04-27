DT Travis Jones: NFL Draft scouting report

The UConn Huskies are not exactly what you’d call a model program in college football, but they did a good job developing defensive tackle Travis Jones in to an NFL Draft pick. He put together a productive college football career, though UConn was one of the few teams that did not take the field in 2020.

Jones finished with 48 tackles last season including 7.5 for loss with 4.5 sacks as he gets set to get his pro football career started.

DT Travis Jones: Scouting Report

There’s a lot to love about Jones’ size at 6-foot-4, 325 pounds with a body that is ready to hold his own in the middle of the defensive line. Jones’ strength will come in clogging holes in the running game, but he will need to create quicker explosion off the line and improved footwork for him to be at his best. Still, he has a ton of traits and talent teams are looking for in a strong inside defensive lineman with room to improve with NFL coaching.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 44, Cleveland Browns

“Jones is a 6-foot-4, 325-pound nose tackle who can swallow up double-teams and free up the linebackers behind him. The Browns don’t have much draft capital to grab impact players, but Jones is a tremendous fit.” - Kiper

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports): n/a

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 58, Atlanta Falcons

“The Falcons could use a boost in the 3-4 nose next to Grady Jarrett and Jones has been a rising star in recent workouts.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 56, Cleveland Browns (mock trade)