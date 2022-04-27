ILB Troy Andersen: NFL Draft scouting report

Former Montana State inside linebacker Troy Anderson is set to make the jump from FCS to the NFL, and he certainly has the talent to get it done like plenty of small-school players have in the past.

Anderson played all over the field during his career at Montana State, and his versatility should help him as he looks carve a role for himself in the NFL.

ILB Troy Anderson: Scouting Report

You won’t find too many NFL Draft prospects with this type of resume coming out of college, but Anderson was played running back, quarterback and linebacker with Montana State. He had been playing on both sides of the ball before switching to the defensive side of the ball full-time. Teams will love that type of versatility and his willingness to play at a number of spots, and he should at least have a role as an impact special teams player. Still, he will need to be coached up at the linebacker position in the NFL to play to his full potential considering he had a lot of other aspects of his game to worry about in college.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 74, Atlanta Falcons

“Andersen, who played quarterback and running back early in his college career, is one of my favorite prospects in this class. He had 150 tackles last season, and he’ll light up ball carriers.” — Kiper

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 41, Seattle Seahawks

Sporting News: No. 111, New York Jets