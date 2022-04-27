OT Tyler Smith: NFL Draft scouting report

Former Tulsa Golden Hurricane offensive tackle Tyler Smith is an interesting prospect on the offensive line with mixed opinions on him in the scouting world. He has a ton of talent, and there’s a lot for scouts to like as Smith looks to make the jump from the Group of 5 level to the NFL.

OT Tyler Smith: Scouting Report

Smith has great size and power to play the offensive tackle position at a high level professionally. He plays with a ton of intensity and is especially good at moving people in the running game. Smith’s ability to pass block will need work, and protecting the quarterback is about as important as it gets in the NFL, so this isn’t a position teams can afford to miss on consistently.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 42, Indianapolis Colts

“For the Colts’ first pick, I see them going best offensive lineman on the board. They have a hole at right guard and left tackle. Smith could fill either of those voids. He was almost too aggressive at times last season (12 penalties), but he is physical at the point of attack.” -Kiper

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports): No. 26, Tennessee Titans

“The right tackle spot is a concern. Smith is a player NFL scouts like a lot more than the draft media does. Smith could play right tackle and then take over on the left side down the road.”

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 87, Arizona Cardinals

“The Cardinals also have become a power running team at heart with James Conner and Smith is a similar prospect to Parham.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 36, New York Giants