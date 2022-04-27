WR Wan’Dale Robinson: NFL Draft scouting report and fantasy football profile

Former Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson is headed to the NFL following a productive college football career at two stops. After spending two seasons with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Robinson moved on to Kentucky where he put together a fantastic year with the Wildcats.

Robinson set single-season receiving records at Kentucky with 104 receptions and 1,334 yards. He also caught 7 touchdown passes in 2021 and was effective in limited rushing attempts.

WR Wan’Dale Robinson: Scouting Report

Robinson projects as a slot wide receiver at the NFL level and is a true competitor coaches should love in the professional game. He could be used in a variety of different ways, and a creative offensive staff could do wonders with Robinson at their disposal. He stands at just 5-foot-8 and could put on some weight but is dangerous with big-play ability even on a quick passing play.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 65, Jacksonville Jaguars

“Get the ball in this guy’s hands. He’ll break your ankles with his explosive shiftiness and then run away from you with his speed. Jacksonville could use another playmaker for Trevor Lawrence.” -McShay

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 99, Cleveland Browns

“After taking Dulcich to create some mismatches, the Browns should also think about giving Watson a bona fide big playmaker, either in Robinson stretching the field or getting downfield quickly after the catch.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 129, Philadelphia Eagles

Fantasy impact: Rookie year

It’s probably unrealistic to assume Robinson will get off to a fantastic start to his career in Year 1 to where he’s worth a look in fantasy football drafts, but he is a player fantasy managers should keep an eye on. If offenses try to feed him the ball with quick screen passes where they just get him the ball and let him operate, he could have plenty of value especially in a PPR format if he’s getting lots of opportunities.

Fantasy impact: Career

Robinson probably doesn’t have the size to become a truly elite wide receiver, but there is certainly a path for him to be a productive fantasy football wideout. His production seems to be used best in the shorter routes, but he could develop into a valuable player if teams decide to use him as a rushing threat or send him on deeper pass patterns.