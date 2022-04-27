OG Zion Johnson: NFL Draft scouting report

Former Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Zion Johnson could hear his name called during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played his first two college football seasons at Davidson before transferring to face much better competition at Boston College. That decision has certainly worked out because he’s one of the top offensive line prospects in this class.

OG Zion Johnson: Scouting Report

Johnson was named an All-American in his final college football season in 2021 and has the tools NFL teams are looking for at the next level. He has massive power with the ability to move defenders around and will be playing on the interior of the line in the pros despite having experience at tackle. Johnson is the leader teams want on their offensive line and despite not being as athletic as some of the offensive linemen in this class, he should be a reliable force for whoever drafts him.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 26. Tennessee Titans

“This is a pick for a clear need position. Johnson dominated at left guard for Boston College last season, but he could move to center if needed. The Titans have to get road graders to pave the way for Derrick Henry.” — Kiper

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 24, Dallas Cowboys

“Johnson is a plug-and-play guard on Dallas’ line, which is a need.”

Sporting News: No. 35, New York Jets

“The Jets have invested high picks and some recent free-agent capital to upgrade the offensive line, but right tackle George Fant, signed for one more year, has been a disappointment in run blocking. Johnson can serve as a powerful replacement right tackle.”