CB Zyon McCollum: NFL Draft scouting report

Cornerback Zyon McCollum will try to do what plenty of players have done successfully before, which is make the transition from the FCS level to the pros. He played his college football career at Sam Houston State and played a big role in five seasons and became an All-American for his elite production at the cornerback position.

CB Zyon McCollum: Scouting Report

McCollum has excellent traits that should translate extremely well to the professional game. He has great size at 6-foot-4, so going up against taller pass catchers won’t be a significant issue from that perspective, and McCollum is very athletic. He has excellent ball skills and can change a game with his ability to go up and make a play with 13 interceptions and 6 forced fumbles during his college football career. McCollum will see a significant increase in talent with the caliber of wide receivers, but he can make up for it and could have an impact with his new NFL team.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 93, San Francisco 49ers

“Time to check off the other defensive back need for San Francisco, after getting Cross at safety earlier. McCollum has speed, size and ball skills, and I think he could become a reliable No. 2 cornerback early on in his career.” – McShay

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 153, Seattle Seahawks

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 138, Pittsburgh Steelers