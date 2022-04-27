2022 NBA playoffs second round: No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 3 Bucks

It’ll be the No. 2 Boston Celtics taking on the No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs. The Celtics got here after sweeping the Brooklyn Nets, while the Bucks defeated the Chicago Bulls 4-1. Here’s how Boston and Milwaukee stack up against each other.

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 3 Bucks

Head-to-head record: Tied 2-2

Overall record: Celtics 51-31, Bucks 51-31

Leading scorer on Celtics: Jayson Tatum

Leading scorer on Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Odds to win series: Celtics -165, Bucks +140

The Celtics made quick work of the Nets, who were picked as a potential dark horse as the No. 7 seed. Many also felt Boston gaining the No. 2 seed to potentially play the Nets was a bad move, but the Celtics ended up sweeping their division rivals. Jayson Tatum looks like a superstar, while Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart are playing great two-way basketball. This team is a title contender.

The Bucks hope to get Khris Middleton back for this series at some point, although he’s unlikely to play early on as the team quickly got through the Bulls. After a shock Game 2 loss at home in which Middelton got hurt, the Bucks turned things around to win three straight. Giannis Antetokounmpo looks like the best player in the league, and he’ll likely have to carry this team with Middleton out. If Grayson Allen and Bobby Portis keep hitting shots like they did against the Bulls, this team will be hard to beat.